Spotlight On Local Talent: Doha's Rising Jewellery Stars

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The highly anticipated Qatari Designers pavilion at this year's Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE) is set to showcase the exceptional craftsmanship of 10 local Qatari designers.

This exclusive showcase will unveil a curated collection of distinctive pieces that embody the essence of each designer's unique philosophy and influences. Established in 2017 at the 14th edition of DJWE, the Qatari Designers pavilion brings together local talent on the global stage with top international jewellery and watches brands.

What started off as the 'Young Qatari Designers' initiative has served as a platform for local designers to elevate their businesses. These pieces have attracted the interest of visitors and media, both local and international. The designers were also provided with the opportunity to share their brands' vision.

Al Ghla Jewellery was founded by Shaikha Al Ghanim in 2011, and uses 18 and 21-carat gold, diamond, freshwater pearls, and precious gemstones in its iconic jewellery pieces.

Established in 2018 by Fatma Al Mohannadi, DE TROVE specialises in gold and diamond jewellery for women and children, including hanging alphabets, with unique designs to satisfy different tastes.

Founded and designed by AlDana Hamad Alhenzab, DW Jewelry crafts masterpieces to empower women through style and confidence, every day and on special occasions.

Ghand Jewellery, founded by sisters Hissa and Jawaher Al Mannai, customises bespoke pieces. Drawing inspiration from culture and several local traditions, the white gold collection represents the pearl diving tradition of Qatar.

Hamad Al Mohammed created H Jewellery in 2012 after years of following his hobby of designing jewellery pieces for his family. H Jewellery features 18 and 21-carat fine gold in its distinctive pieces with designs that are inspired by both culture and contemporary architecture.

Established in 2018 by Kaltham Al Majid, Kaltham's Pavilion offers incredible pieces of the finest quality. These pieces reflect professional and creative craftsmanship, often representing Qatari culture, values, and nature. Midad Jewelry was founded by Abdulla Yousef Al Fakhroo, and offers designs that embody Islamic art, calligraphy, and historic art. Midad Jewelry also weaves Sadu designs with exclusive jewels such as Mother of Pearl.

Nouf Jewellery was established by Nouf Al Meer, who developed a lifelong admiration of jewellery and its meaning. The brand offers a diverse collection of jewellery made from various materials, adorned with precious stones, to represent prestige, simplicity, and professionalism.

Founded by sisters Mariam and Noora Al Meadadi in 2018, Thameen Jewellery offers a range of jewellery, drawing inspiration from traditional Qatari designs, curated for modern wear.

Founded by Fajr Attia in 2015, Trifoglio creates luxury jewellery and leather handbags. Fajr Attia has extensively studied jewellery design and craftsmanship, specialising in metals, sanding, and polishing. Hessa Jewels, founded by Sameera Hamed Al Mulla in 2017, was formerly part of the Qatari Designers pavilion, but is now an independent exhibitor at DJWE, owing to its popularity and success in the local jewellery market.