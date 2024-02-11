4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. A 4.4-magnitude earthquake has occurred in the Turkish province of Hakkari, the Agency for Disaster Management and Emergency Situations under the Government of Türkiye (AFAD) says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was located in the Yuksekova region, the hearth lay at a depth of 5,74 kilometers.

There was no information about damage and casualties.