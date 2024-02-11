War Update: 98 Combat Clashes In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 98 combat clashes were reported on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update posted on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“In the past day, 98 combat engagements took place. In total, Russian invaders carried out 3 missile attacks and 64 airstrikes, as well as 93 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged,” the report says.

Ukraine'sdefenses destroy 40 out of 45 Shahed UAVs overnight

The enemy launched air strikes on Seredyna-Buda, Druzhba of the Sumy region; Varvarivka, Vilkhuvatka of the Kharkiv region; Terny, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Antonivka, Vuhledar of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region; Chervonyi Mayak of the Kherson region.

More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy keeps military presence in the border area, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions and increasing the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks in the Terny area, southeast of Vyimka and Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back enemy attempts to encircle Avdiivka.

“Our soldiers are firmly holding the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. In the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 23 enemy attacks in the Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka areas and another 10 attacks in the areas of Sieverne, Tonenke and Nevelske of the Donetsk region," the report says.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where 35 attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarske sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Vodiane of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold positions, repelling enemy attacks. Despite significant losses, the enemy is attempting to dislodge Ukrainian units out of their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out two unsuccessful assault operations.

“At the same time, Ukrainian warriors continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops, weakening the enemy along the entire front line,” the General Staff said.

Over the past day, Ukrainian missile troops struck three enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, one command post, two artillery units and one radio detection system.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops are attempting to establish control over logistics routes in the Avdiivka sector.

Photo: General Staff