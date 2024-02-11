World Day Of The Sick - February 11

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 1992, Pope John Paul II founded The World Day of the Sick
after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, Azernews reports.
The main purpose is to alleviate patients' pain and suffering
and to draw public attention to improving the level of service
provided to them.
Every year, within the framework of the World Day of the Sick,
educational actions are organized, various events are held to
support people suffering from diseases, hospitals are visited, and
preventive steps are taken to protect health and promote a healthy
lifestyle.
