World Day Of The Sick - February 11

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 1992, Pope John Paul II founded The World Day of the Sick after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, Azernews reports.

The main purpose is to alleviate patients' pain and suffering and to draw public attention to improving the level of service provided to them.

Every year, within the framework of the World Day of the Sick, educational actions are organized, various events are held to support people suffering from diseases, hospitals are visited, and preventive steps are taken to protect health and promote a healthy lifestyle.