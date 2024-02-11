Kuwait Amir Congratulates Iran's Pres. On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Sunday to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on his country's national day. His Highness the Amir wished President Raisi good health and wellbeing, as well as progress and prosperity to the Islamic Republic of Iran. (end) dss

