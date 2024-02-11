Kuwait's PM Congratulates Iran Pres. On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Sunday to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on his country's national day. (pickup previous) dss

