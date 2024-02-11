Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From Turkmenistan's Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has received a cable of congratulations, Sunday, from Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow on assuming the leadership's top post.

President Berdimuhamedow wished His Highness the Amir success and prosperity in the development of the State of Kuwait and hoped he would enjoy lifelong good health.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal reciprocated with a cable to the President, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the good sentiments and wished him lifelong wellness. (end)

