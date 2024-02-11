               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir To Patronize, Attend 23Rd Batch Of Cadets' Graduation Monday


2/11/2024 2:12:15 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah -- the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces -- will patronize and attend the graduation ceremony for the 23rd batch of cadets at Ali Al-Sabah Military Academy 10:00 a.m. local-time Monday. (end)
ao





MENAFN11022024000071011013ID1107837230

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search