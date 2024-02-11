Kuwait Amir To Patronize, Attend 23Rd Batch Of Cadets' Graduation Monday

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah -- the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces -- will patronize and attend the graduation ceremony for the 23rd batch of cadets at Ali Al-Sabah Military Academy 10:00 a.m. local-time Monday. (end) ao

