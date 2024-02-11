Uttar Pradesh And Namal Rajapaksa Discuss Regional Cooperation

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Former Sri Lankan Cabinet Minister Namal Rajapaksa and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has discussions on a wide range of issues, including regional cooperation.

Rajapaksa embarked on a diplomatic visit to Uttar Pradesh, India, where he met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow.

The courtesy call signifies the strengthening of bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and India, as well as the exchange of insights and experiences between political leaders. Namal Rajapaksa's visit underscores the importance of fostering international cooperation and collaboration at various levels.

During the meeting, both leaders engaged in discussions on a wide range of issues, including economic development, cultural exchange, and regional cooperation. They also explored avenues for enhancing mutual understanding and promoting friendship between their respective countries.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warmly welcomed Namal Rajapaksa, highlighting the significance of such interactions in deepening diplomatic ties and fostering goodwill between nations. The meeting serves as a testament to the enduring friendship and cooperation between Sri Lanka and India, as well as their shared commitment to promoting peace, prosperity, and stability in the region.

Namal Rajapaksa's courtesy call on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reflects the importance of engaging in dialogue and building bridges between nations, transcending geographical boundaries and political differences. It symbolizes a commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations and promoting mutual respect and understanding on the global stage. (Colombo Gazette / Refer SMS)