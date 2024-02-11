Anura Insists Visit To India Will Not Change Party Policy

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

National People's Power (NPP) Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake says his recent visit to India will not change the policies of the party.

He says the visit was undertaken on an invitation extended by the Indian Government.

Dissanayake said the NPP will work with India on matters that fall within the framework of the party.

While in India, Anura Kumara Dissanayake had several meetings including with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval.

The NPP said that Dissanayake's visit to India signifies a monumental stride for the NPP and Sri Lanka on the global stage.

The party said the strategic engagements and diplomatic finesse showcased during this tour not only strengthen bilateral relations but also position the NPP as a key player in shaping the nation's destiny.

The NPP further said that as the Sri Lankan people prepare for elections, the international recognition garnered by the NPP sends a powerful message about the party's capability to lead and navigate the intricacies of global diplomacy, ushering in a new era for Sri Lanka's international relations. (Colombo Gazette)