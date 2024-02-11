Tucker Carlson uploads online first picture with President Putin

(MENAFN) American journalist Tucker Carlson has unveiled the first glimpse of his highly-anticipated interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, sharing an image on his Instagram account.



The complete interview is set to be broadcast on Thursday at 6pm EST on Carlson's website. The photo, seemingly taken in the Kremlin, features Carlson and Putin seated on opposite chairs.



Explaining the motivation behind the interview, Carlson expressed the belief that "Americans have the right to know all they can about a war they are implicated in," specifically referring to the conflict in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the interview, highlighting that Carlson's stance on the conflict appeared neutral, neither pro-Russian nor pro-Ukrainian. Putin, according to Peskov, had "no desire" to engage with Western media outlets that exhibit "completely one-sided" opinions and fail to maintain impartiality.



Despite the interview's anticipation, Carlson has faced condemnation from pro-Ukrainian pundits and politicians, with former United States Representative Adam Kinzinger labeling him "a traitor" and neoconservative writer Bill Kristol urging United States authorities to delay Carlson's return home until they can understand the situation. Carlson, anticipating potential censorship, predicted that Western governments "will certainly do their best to censor" the interview, citing fear of uncontrolled information.



White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby weighed in on the matter, cautioning Americans against taking Putin's statements at face value during the interview. The unfolding controversy surrounding Carlson's exclusive conversation with Putin underscores the challenges of navigating diplomatic tensions, media scrutiny, and public perception in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The interview's release promises to fuel further discussions about media censorship, journalistic integrity, and the role of information dissemination in shaping public opinion on geopolitical issues.





