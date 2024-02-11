Israel murdering lots of civilians

(MENAFN) In a press conference held in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern over the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, emphasizing the need for Israel to minimize civilian casualties in Gaza. Blinken specifically pointed to the October 7 Hamas attack, stating that while Israelis suffered in a horrific manner, it should not serve as a "license to dehumanize others."



Blinken highlighted that the majority of the population in Gaza had no connection to the attacks and stressed the importance of recognizing the shared humanity of families in Gaza, who, like families anywhere, desire a normal life. He asserted that the United States is actively urging Israel to enhance civilian protection measures while acknowledging that the toll on innocent civilians from Israel's military operations remains too high.



The strained relations between the United States and Israel come at a time when recent polls indicate a shift in traditional Arab-American support for Democratic presidential candidates.



Republican frontrunner Donald Trump consistently leads in polls against President Joe Biden as the country enters a crucial phase in its election cycle.



In response to the Hamas attack, Israel declared war on the Palestinian militant group and imposed a near-total siege on Gaza. The ensuing four months of fighting have resulted in a significant loss of life, with Israeli forces reportedly killing nearly 28,000 people, primarily women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Alarming figures from the United Nation's agency for Palestinian refugees indicate that over a quarter of Gaza's population is currently facing famine conditions.



As the international community closely monitors the situation, Blinken's call for Israel to prioritize civilian protection reflects ongoing diplomatic tensions and the complex humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region. The discourse surrounding the conflict underscores the challenges of balancing security concerns with the imperative to safeguard civilian lives in a volatile and deeply entrenched geopolitical landscape.



