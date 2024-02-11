Arab countries demand Israel football prohibition

(MENAFN) Football federations representing a dozen Middle Eastern countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, have jointly submitted a letter to FIFA, the global governing body for football, calling for the suspension of Israel over its actions in Gaza, as reported by Sky News on Thursday. The letter, led by the West Asian Football Federation and Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, half-brother of Jordan’s King Abdullah II, implores FIFA and other member associations, such as UEFA, to unite in isolating the Israeli Football Association until the alleged acts of aggression cease.



The missive not only urges a ban on Israel but also calls on FIFA to take a decisive stand against the reported atrocities in Palestine, condemning the killing of innocent civilians, including players, coaches, referees, and officials, as well as the destruction of football infrastructure in Gaza.



In response, the Israeli Football Association characterized the letter as "cynical and shameless," urging football authorities to resist calls for banning its teams from international tournaments.



Israeli FA CEO Niv Goldstein emphasized the importance of keeping politics out of football, expressing trust in FIFA to refrain from involving political considerations in the sport.



Goldstein stated, "We are against involving politicians in football and being involved in political matters in the sport in general," while also expressing a desire for world peace. Despite the calls for a ban, UEFA's general secretary, Theodore Theodoridis, informed Sky News that there are currently no discussions within the organization about excluding Israeli teams from European competitions. He dismissed accusations of a double standard, pointing out that UEFA has suspended all Russian teams due to the conflict in Ukraine. The situation highlights the intersection of sports and politics, with potential ramifications for the broader diplomatic landscape in the region.







