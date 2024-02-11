Biden vs Trump greatly effects world order

(MENAFN) As the world keenly observes the developments in the United States presidential election, the outcome holds profound implications for the existing global order. The contrasting views of President Joe Biden and former leader Donald Trump on how the world should be governed and how the United States should navigate its relative decline present a critical juncture in global politics.



President Biden's vision centers around the restoration of unipolarity, emphasizing the establishment of ideological economic and military blocs to fortify alliances and marginalize adversaries. In contrast, Trump adopts a more pragmatic approach, viewing the alliance system as costly and restricting diplomatic flexibility.



Since the aftermath of World War II, the United States has held a privileged position in key global governance institutions. The Bretton Woods framework and NATO played pivotal roles in ensuring United States economic and military dominance within the Western sphere.



Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, the United States aimed to extend its liberal hegemony globally, implementing a security strategy grounded in global superiority and an expanded NATO. This strategy operated under the assumption that United States dominance would alleviate international anarchy and great power rivalry, while liberal trade agreements would reinforce the country's position at the apex of global value chains. The substitution of international law with a 'rules-based international order,' effectively resulting in sovereign inequality, was envisioned to bolster American hegemony and promote liberal democratic values.



However, the concept of unipolarity has proven to be transient, contingent upon the absence of rivals and with values losing potency as instruments of power politics. As the dynamics of global power continue to evolve, the forthcoming United States presidential election emerges as a critical determinant in shaping the trajectory of global governance and the world order, with far-reaching consequences that extend beyond national borders. The intricacies of Biden's commitment to unipolarity and Trump's pragmatic stance unveil a complex tapestry of diplomatic, economic, and military considerations that will significantly impact the geopolitical landscape in the years to come.





