(MENAFN) In response to widespread criticism and calls for sanctions against United States journalist Tucker Carlson following his recent interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov asserted that Carlson does not require Moscow's protection. Peskov addressed the media on Thursday, dismissing concerns about Carlson's well-being and emphasizing that the journalist is capable of standing up for himself.



The controversy arose after Carlson's visit to Moscow to conduct an interview with Putin, a move that triggered condemnation from Western media outlets and some politicians who advocate sanctions against the former Fox News host. Peskov acknowledged the varying opinions in the United States, noting that while there are "completely insane voices," there are also "sane voices" in the discourse surrounding Carlson's interview.



The Kremlin spokesman acknowledged the heightened interest generated by Carlson's conversation with Putin, both in the United States and Russia, describing the attention as "sometimes off the charts." Despite the controversy, Peskov recognized the significance of the interview, anticipating that it would be a topic of discussion for many days to come.



Peskov emphasized the importance of interviews with Putin, particularly those involving foreign representatives, as crucial events that provide insights into the mindset and perspectives of the Russian leader. He expressed the Kremlin's interest in ensuring that people around the world familiarize themselves with Putin's point of view.



Tucker Carlson, in explaining his motivation for engaging with the Russian leader, accused Western news outlets of "lying" to their audiences and displaying bias in their coverage of the conflict in Ukraine. Carlson asserted that Americans have the right to be well-informed about a war in which their country is involved, defending his decision to seek out alternative perspectives in his interview with Putin. The ongoing debate surrounding Carlson's actions underscores the complex interplay between media, geopolitics, and the quest for diverse viewpoints in the current global landscape.





MENAFN11022024000045015687ID1107837209