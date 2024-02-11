Polish leader claims Trump to maintain Ukraine pledge

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed confidence that former United States President Donald Trump would uphold his promise to swiftly resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine if he were to secure victory in the upcoming election. Duda, who enjoyed a close relationship with Trump during his tenure, shared his belief that Trump is a leader who keeps his word based on personal experiences.



Speaking to reporters in Rwanda, Duda affirmed, "I can say from my personal experience as the president of the Polish Republic… what [Trump] promised to me was fulfilled." The Polish President acknowledged Trump's commitment and sincerity in delivering on assurances, emphasizing that the former president takes his statements seriously.



Duda and Trump's camaraderie was evident during the latter's time in the Oval Office, marked by the signing of bilateral agreements covering energy, defense, and trade between the United States and Poland. Additionally, the two leaders collaborated to increase the presence of United States troops in Poland, with Duda even suggesting the possibility of a permanent United States garrison in the country named "Fort Trump" during a visit to the White House in 2018.



Despite the strong personal ties, the leaders hold differing views on the conflict in Ukraine. Duda's government has been actively supportive of Ukraine, contributing an estimated 3.2 percent of the country's GDP to Kiev. In contrast, Trump has repeatedly criticized President Joe Biden's approach, accusing him of steering the United States toward "World War III" through a policy of open-ended military aid to Ukraine.



The prospect of Trump's return to the White House has triggered unease in some Eastern European capitals, underscoring the nuanced dynamics surrounding the region's geopolitical landscape. As Duda reflects on the past commitments made by Trump, the contrasting positions on Ukraine between the two leaders add complexity to the potential impact of a second Trump presidency on the ongoing conflict in the region.





