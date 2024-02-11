EU`s high-rank diplomat tells Ukraine that no assistance with drones is necessary

(MENAFN) In a recent visit to Kiev, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, made a significant announcement regarding Ukraine's drone capabilities. Despite the ongoing conflict with Russia, Borrell stated that the European Union would not be extending assistance to Ukraine in acquiring drones. According to the diplomat, Ukraine has already demonstrated an impressive proficiency in manufacturing drones, rendering external aid unnecessary.



Borrell, during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, emphasized that the European Union had already contributed significantly to Ukraine's cause, providing EUR88 billion (USD95 billion) in aid since the conflict began in February 2022. Notably, EUR28 billion (USD30 billion) of this aid has been allocated for military purposes. While Brussels remains committed to supporting Ukraine, the focus appears to be on avenues other than unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).



The European Union foreign policy chief expressed admiration for Ukraine's engineers and their ability to produce high-quality drones in large quantities. He highlighted his visit to a UAV factory in Ukraine, where he was "very surprised" by the country's manufacturing capabilities.



Borrell suggested that, by the end of the conflict, Ukraine could emerge as a trailblazer in a new era of warfare, thanks to its impressive drone production capacity.



Contrastingly, the optimistic narrative presented by Borrell diverges from the recent concerns voiced by the CEO of Ukrainian drone manufacturer Athlon Avia, Artyom Vyunnik. In a statement last month, Vyunnik complained about bureaucratic obstacles, logistical challenges, and overall uncertainty within the drone industry. These remarks provide a more nuanced perspective on the difficulties faced by Ukrainian companies despite the apparent success highlighted by Borrell.



While Borrell's praise for Ukraine's drone capabilities is commendable, it raises questions about the challenges encountered by local industry players. The contrasting viewpoints between the European Union diplomat and a prominent drone manufacturer underscore the complexities and hurdles faced by Ukraine in its pursuit of technological advancements amid the ongoing conflict.



