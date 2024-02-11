Carl Weathers' Cause Of Death Comes To Light

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 11 (IANS) Actor Carl Weathers' cause of death has been listed as atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

A copy of the death certificate shows that Weathers suffered from heart disease for years, reports Female First UK.

Atherosclerosis is caused by the build-up of fats and cholesterol in and on the artery walls of the heart. The copy of the document was obtained by The Blast.

Despite this, the manner of Weathers' death is described on the official certificate as "natural". Matthew Weathers, his son, was the first person to notify the authorities of the late actor's death.

As per Female First UK, the actor's family announced his passing earlier this month, revealing that he died "peacefully in his sleep."

They said: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. "Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognised worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Sylvester Stallone, Weathers' former co-star, subsequently took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

In a video message posted on Instagram, the 'Rocky' star said: "Hello everyone, today is an incredibly sad day for me. I'm so torn up I can't even tell you. I'm just trying to hold it in because Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, my success, everything about it. I give him incredible credit and kudos because when he walked into that room and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness. But I didn't realise how great it was. I never would have accomplished what we did with 'Rocky' without him."

--IANS

aa/kvd