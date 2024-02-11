Air Defense Forces Shoot Down All Shahed Drones Approaching Kyiv Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down all enemy Shahed combat UAVs bound for the capital on the night of February 11.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“This time, the weapon of an attack were Shahed combat UAVs, which were launched by the enemy from the area of the Chauda training ground, the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea. The enemy drones were approaching Kyiv from the western direction. The air alert in the capital lasted for almost 2 hours. All enemy Shahed UAVs bound for Kyiv were destroyed by air defense forces and means on the outskirts of the city!" the post reads.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage in the capital, Popko added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, several regions of Ukraine came under a massive UAV attack last night.