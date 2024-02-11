Ukraine's Air Defenses Destroy 40 Out Of 45 Shahed Uavs Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of February 11, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 40 of the 45 Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

As noted, the invaders launched 45 Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs from the Balaklava and Cape Chauda areas of Crimea.

Units of anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Air Force and Defense Forces, and EW systems were involved in repelling the air attack.

Enemy drone attack on: Civilian injured, facility hit

As a result of combat operations, 40 enemy Shahed drones were destroyed in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down all enemy Shahed combat UAVs bound for the capital on the night of February 11.