UK's King Speaks Out After Being Diagnosed With Cancer


2/11/2024 1:08:08 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. UK's King Charles III, who was diagnosed with cancer, thanked everyone who was worried about his health, the statement of the British monarch says, Trend reports.

He emphasized that anyone who has faced cancer knows that good words are comforting and encouraging.

Charles III added that sharing his diagnosis had helped improve public understanding and shine a light on the work of all organizations in the UK and around the world that support cancer patients and their families.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was shocked when he learned that King Charles III had cancer. He said he hoped the monarch would recover quickly since the disease was detected at an early stage.

