UK's King Speaks Out After Being Diagnosed With Cancer

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. UK's King
Charles III, who was diagnosed with cancer, thanked everyone who
was worried about his health, the statement of the British monarch
says, Trend reports.
He emphasized that anyone who has faced cancer knows that good
words are comforting and encouraging.
Charles III added that sharing his diagnosis had helped improve
public understanding and shine a light on the work of all
organizations in the UK and around the world that support cancer
patients and their families.
Earlier, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was shocked
when he learned that King Charles III had cancer. He said he hoped
the monarch would recover quickly since the disease was detected at
an early stage.
MENAFN11022024000187011040ID1107837168
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.