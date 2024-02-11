1958 -- Danish archeologists discovered ancient hills on Failaka island dating back to the bronze age. 1968 -- Kuwait Formative Arts society was proclaimed. 1975 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah inaugurated the National Assembly's first session of the 4th legislative term. 1992 -- Kuwait and Britain inked a MoU for the defense cooperation. 2002 -- The National Assembly approved a bill for combating money laundering. 2009 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah decorated French President Nicolas Sarkozy with Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order in appreciation for his role in cementing bilateral relations. (end) gta

