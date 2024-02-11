Relatively Cold Weather Forecast In Most Regions Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb.11 (Petra) – The weather forecast indicated that maximum temperatures on Sunday will surpass the typical levels for this time of year by approximately 3-4 degrees Celsius.While most areas will experience relatively cold conditions, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will tend to be warm.Some low-level clouds will be visible, accompanied by moderate to active southeasterly winds.According to the latest report from the Jordan Meteorological Department, Monday's temperatures are expected to slightly rise, bringing pleasant weather to most regions until Tuesday and relatively warm conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Clouds will appear at varying altitudes, and southeasterly winds will be moderate, occasionally becoming active and causing dust, particularly in Badia areas.However, by Wednesday, the Kingdom will be affected by a depression centered south of Cyprus, accompanied by a cold air mass. This will trigger a significant temperature drop, resulting in a cold and partially cloudy to cloudy atmosphere.Showers of rain are anticipated intermittently in the northern, central, and southwestern regions. Active southwesterly winds will prevail, causing dust, especially in desert areas.Today's peak temperatures will be between 14 and 17 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 6C or even 4C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 25C and lows of 13C.