Border Guards Destroy Enemy Communication Antenna Disguised In Forest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian border guards destroyed a camouflaged enemy communication antenna.
The State Border Guard Service said this in a post on Faceboo and shared a relevant video, Ukrinform reports.
"Border guards of the Offensive Guard's Steel Border brigade destroyed an enemy communication antenna disguised in a forested area in the Kharkiv region," the post reads.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the Zaporizhzhia sector, border guards repelled a massive attack by enemy drones, seven of which were destroyed and three more were landed.
Video: SBGS Telegram channel
