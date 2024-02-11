Belarus, Russia To Develop Cement Engineering Industry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belarus and Russia intend to develop machine engineering for the
cement industry, Azernews reports, citing
Belta.
The Belarusian Cement Company has recently become a platform to
exchange experience and demonstrate recent developments and
capabilities of Belarusian machine building for the modernization
of cement plants in Russia. This is the next step to form technical
sovereignty of the Union State in the cement industry, the company
said.
On 9 February, Minsk played host to an onsite meeting of the
Cement Engineering Committee of the Russian non-profit organization
Soyuzcement. It was attended by members of the cement engineering
committee, managers and representatives of cement plants of the
Russian Federation, representatives of the Belarusian Cement
Company, partner enterprises of the event, and scientists of
Belarus. Anatoly Nichkasov, Chairman of the Belarusian Union of
Builders, has also joined the event.
The program of the visiting meeting of the Soyuzcement committee
envisages a discussion of the issues related to the development of
the cement industry of Russia and Belarus, and cement machine
building in particular. Representatives of Belarusian and Russian
plants and employees of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus
made reports on the topic. Plans are in place to pay visits to the
scientific and production organization Tsentr and Amkodor as part
of the event.
