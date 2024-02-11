Belarus, Russia To Develop Cement Engineering Industry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belarus and Russia intend to develop machine engineering for the cement industry, Azernews reports, citing Belta.

The Belarusian Cement Company has recently become a platform to exchange experience and demonstrate recent developments and capabilities of Belarusian machine building for the modernization of cement plants in Russia. This is the next step to form technical sovereignty of the Union State in the cement industry, the company said.

On 9 February, Minsk played host to an onsite meeting of the Cement Engineering Committee of the Russian non-profit organization Soyuzcement. It was attended by members of the cement engineering committee, managers and representatives of cement plants of the Russian Federation, representatives of the Belarusian Cement Company, partner enterprises of the event, and scientists of Belarus. Anatoly Nichkasov, Chairman of the Belarusian Union of Builders, has also joined the event.

The program of the visiting meeting of the Soyuzcement committee envisages a discussion of the issues related to the development of the cement industry of Russia and Belarus, and cement machine building in particular. Representatives of Belarusian and Russian plants and employees of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus made reports on the topic. Plans are in place to pay visits to the scientific and production organization Tsentr and Amkodor as part of the event.