China's Logistics Sector Posts Steady Revenue Growth In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's logistics sector reported steady revenue growth last
year, according to the China Federation of Logistics and
Purchasing, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
The industry generated revenue totaling 13.2 trillion yuan
(about 1.86 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2023, up 3.9 percent year on
year, the federation said.
China's logistics efficiency continued to improve last year. The
ratio of social logistics costs to GDP was 14.4 percent in 2023,
down 0.3 percentage points from the previous year.
Solid progress was made in the construction of logistics
infrastructure. In 2023, whole-year investment in logistics-related
fixed assets such as transportation, warehousing and postal
services increased by more than 10 percent year on year, according
to the federation.
