Roundup: Dozens Of Palestinians Killed In Rafah As Israeli Ground Offensive Looms

GAZA, Feb 11 (NNN-XINHUA) – Dozens of Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army in the southernmost Gazan city of Rafah, in the past 24 hours, as Israel threatened to launch a military operation in the city, currently holding more than half of the strip's population, Palestinian medical and security sources said, yesterday.

In the most recent Israeli raids, three members of Hamas' security forces were killed, after a vehicle was targeted in the Sultan neighbourhood, west of Rafah, Palestinian security sources told Xinhua.

According to medical sources, at least 25 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes, targeting three residential houses in Rafah.

Fadel Al-Ghannam, the owner of one of the targeted houses, told Xinhua that, the family woke up to the sound of a large explosion after the house was hit directly.

Al-Ghannam, also an employee at the Palestinian Authority (PA), said, the Israeli army“targets civilians, with the aim of killing them, amid international silence, but we are steadfast and will not leave.”

Meanwhile, Mayor of Rafah, Ahmed Al-Sufi warned that,“Israeli bombings have escalated in recent hours in Rafah, paving the way for a military operation in the city.”

He called on the international community to take action to prevent Israel from carrying out a military offensive in the city, which is currently inhabited by more than 1.4 million Palestinians, stressing that, any military action would lead to a“massacre” and a bloodbath.

Al-Sufi added that,“the situation in Rafah is currently tragic, especially since the aid that enters through the Rafah crossing is only sufficient for 10 percent of the city's population. If this continues, we will be on the verge of a famine.”

The intensified attacks on Rafah came hours after Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Friday instructed the army to prepare a plan for a ground operation in Rafah.

Netanyahu's office said in a statement that, the prime minister has ordered the army and the security establishment to submit to the cabinet,“a combined plan for evacuating the (Gaza) population and destroying the (Hamas) battalions” in Rafah, which was previously considered a safe zone from Israel's relentless bombardments.

He said, a powerful ground operation is needed to“eliminate Hamas militants who are still holed up in southern Gaza, but the population should be allowed to evacuate.”

The Hamas-run government media office warned yesterday of a“global catastrophe,” if Israel carries out a military operation in Rafah.

“We hold the U.S. administration, the international community, and Israel fully responsible, if the Israeli army attacked the city,” the office said in a press statement, calling on the UN Security Council to convene immediately, and adopt a resolution that would oblige Israel to stop.

The number of displaced people fleeing to Rafah increased significantly, after the Israeli army launched one of its largest and most violent attacks a few weeks ago, on the southern city of Khan Younis, adjacent to Rafah.

Yesterday, Jordan's Foreign Ministry warned of the danger of military operations by the Israeli army in Rafah.

Sufian Qudah, the ministry's spokesperson, reiterated the kingdom's rejection of the displacement of Palestinians within or outside their land, and stressed the necessity of ending the war and reaching an immediate ceasefire, to ensure the protection of civilians, their return to their homes, and the delivery of aid to all parts of the territory.

Qudah also called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities, and take immediate and effective action to prevent Israel from escalating its attacks, which have caused an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave.– NNN-XINHUA