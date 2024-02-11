Japanese Hospital Accidentally Used Toilet Water For Dinking For Almost 30-Years Without Realizing

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

It has been found out that staff and patients at a Japanese hospital accidentally drank toilet water instead of drinking water for almost 30 years without realizing it.

According to Japanese News Outlet Yomiuri Shimbun, it was announced on 20 October by Osaka University that some of the tap water pipes in specific areas of the school's department were implemented incorrectly, which meant that the drinking water pipes were connected to the loo.

It was reported that employees and patients would drink, wash and gargle the bog water.

Despite the issue going on for so long, no one realized up until the hospital prepared to build a new diagnosis and treatment building, where the problem was discovered during the inspection.

Reports say that the hospital does, in fact, check the color, taste, and smell of water once a week, based on existing records, which suggests that there has been no problem since 2014.

However, the University claims that there were no health hazards found throughout the investigation.

At a press conference, Director and Vice President Kazuhiko Nakatani apologized.

In the translated text, he said:“I am very sorry that the university hospital that provides advanced medical care has caused anxiety.”

