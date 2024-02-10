               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Chilling Nights In Kashmir, Mercury Dips Below Normal In Jammu


2/10/2024 11:30:11 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 11 (IANS) Intense cold at night time continues in Kashmir valley and the minimum night temperature remained below normal in Jammu on Sunday.

Met department said that Srinagar had minus 4.7, Gulmarg minus 6.5 and Pahalgam minus 7.9 as the minimum temperature today.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 14.1 and Kargil minus 19.7 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 7.8, Katra 6.6, Batote minus 0.3, Bhaderwah minus 0.6 and Banihal 4.2 as the minimum temperature.

