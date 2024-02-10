Fractured Mandate In Pak Poll: PML(N) Invites MQM(P)

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Feb 11 (IANS) Amid split mandate in the Pakistan general polls, hectic parleys are on among the political parties to stitch an alliance and form the government.
PML(N) has invited MQM(P) delegation to discuss poll strategies.
Earlier, PML(N) supremo Nawaz Sharif had claimed that his party has emerged as the single largest party in the polls and invited political parties, barring PTI, to come together and form a coalition government, Dawn reported.
PML(N) president Shehbaz Sharif and PPP president Asif Ali Zardari had held discussion but would be consulting with their parties to form coalition government, PML(N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told a TV channel.
--IANS
int/svn
MENAFN10022024000231011071ID1107837091
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.