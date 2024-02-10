Jordan Sends 5,100 Tonnes Of Aid To Gaza Since October - JHCO

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN -

Jordan has sent around 5,100 tonnes of aid to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since October, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO)

said on Thursday.

JHCO Secretary General Hussein Al Shibli said that the assistance included foodmedical supplies, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The aid was delivered by air and land, using 49 aircrafts, including 11 airdrops with a total cargo of 719.77 tonnes of supplies, Shibli added.

He also said that Jordan has dispatched 325 trucks laden with 4376.47 tonnes.

This aid was delivered to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in coordination and cooperation with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), the Foreign Ministry and several international and regional partner organisations.

He also said that the organisation sent two planes to Gaza on Wednesday that carried 23 tonnes of medical supplies to the war-torn strip in coordination with the Foreign Ministry and JAF and the UK-based relief charity Human Appeal International.

Shibli renewed Jordan's commitment to supporting the people of Gaza by providing the necessary aid in line with the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah.

JHCO continues to prepare and send medical, relief and food aid, as well as

to receive cash donations through its bank account at Itihad Bank with IBAN number JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, e-wallets, Fawateercom service and its website