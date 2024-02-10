Amir Congratulates National Team On Winning AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani congratulated Qatar national team on winning the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, stressing that it was an exceptional tournament.

In a post on his official account on the social media platform 'X', His Highness congratulated the national team on winning the Asian Cup as well as on this great continental achievement for the second time, and congratulated the brotherly Jordanian team on finishing runner-up in the tournament .. It was an exceptional tournament with a wonderful performance and great public interaction. His Highness also thanked the organizers, volunteers and all Asian teams for their outstanding participation.