Google Doodle Celebrates Mother's Day 2024. All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle on Sunday celebrated Mother's Day to honour and appreciatemothers and motherhood's a day dedicated to recognizing the contributions and sacrifices that mothers make for their children and families is to be noted that the idea of honouring mothers dates back to ancient civilizations, where festivals were held to celebrate maternal figures and mother goddesses's a day for people to express their love and gratitude towards their mothers, grandmothers, and other maternal figures in their lives, often through gifts, cards, flowers, and special gestures of appreciation on Saturday, Google Doodle celebrated the Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year. The day begins with the first new moon of the Lunar calendar and ends 15 days later when the first full moon of the year appears Lunar calendar is based on the cycles of the moon, hence, the dates of the holiday or its celebration vary every year. This year, the Chinese New Year is being celebrated on February 10 worldwide celebration of Chinese New Year 2024 began on February 10 with jubilation and cultural significance, heralding the arrival of the 'Year of the Dragon'. This beloved festival, steeped in Chinese tradition, brings together individuals of Chinese descent in celebrations that signify new starts and familial connections event marks the start of the lunar calendar, inviting lively processions, dragon dances, and elaborate meals amidst fireworks and family gatherings. The celebrations span approximately 15 days, concluding with the Lantern Festival on the lunar month's 15th day the world celebrates the joyous occasion of Chinese New Year 2024, the Year of the Dragon promises a year filled with hope, prosperity, and unity.

