Weather Update: IMD Issues Rainfall Alert In THESE States Till 14 Feb, Dry Weather In Himachal. Check Full Forecast Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "IMD Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rainfall alert in several parts of Central and East India during the next four days i.e. till 14 February per IMD, light rainfall activity has been predicted over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha. south Uttar Pradesh, south Bihar, Jharkhand among other areas.

The weather department has predicted rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degree Celcius over some to many parts of Northwest, Central, East and West India during next four days. On saturday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, according to IMD. The maximum temperature was settled at 23.6, normal during the season, the IMD said, adding that the humidity fluctuated between 97 per cent and 51 per cent. The weather department has forecast mist on Sunday morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius and 7 degree Celsius, respectively, it said rainfall alertAs per IMD, isolated to scattered light rainfall activity has been predicted over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha during 10th-13th; over south Uttar Pradesh, south Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal during 12-14 February weather department has also predicted isolated light intensity thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during 11th-12th February and Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal during 13th-14th February addition to this, IMD has also predicted light isolated rainfall over Telangana on 10th and 11th February weather in HimachalIn Himachal Pradesh, the local Meteorological station has predicted dry weather in the region for next six days till February 15. Speaking of cold wave in Kashmir, there was some respite from cold wave conditions in Kashmir but the minimum temperatures stayed several degrees below the freezing point across the valley on Saturday, officials said as reported by PTI. Officials added that the mercury in Gulmarg skiing resort fell to minus 7.0 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius, Kokernag and Qazigund towns in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius and minus 5.8 degrees Celsius respectively while Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius. Although 'Chilla-i-Kalan' which is the 40-day harshest winter period ended earlier this week, the cold wave has continued in Kashmir. The valley is currently going through a 20-day-long 'Chilla-i-Khurd' (small cold) which will be then followed by a 10-day 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold).



