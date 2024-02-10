After 42 Years, Luxury Train 'Palace On Wheels' To Embark On Spiritual Journey To Ayodhya, Kashi, Varanasi. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Luxury train, Palace on Wheels, will reportedly alter its route after 42 years as it will make the journey to the sacred Indian cities--Ayodhya, Kashi, and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Traditionally, the award-winning Palace of Wheels has covered destinations like Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ranthambore National Park, and Agra, in May this year, the Palace on Wheels will be introducing religious tours after 42 years of its existence, as per the Times of India report. The train was launched in 1982 in association with the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC).Palace of Wheels features an array of amenities such as an Ayurvedic spa, personal butlers, a welcome ceremony, as well as, classic royal dining world's second most luxurious train will take passengers on a six-day spiritual journey from Delhi to Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Mathura, and Vrindavan could not independently confirm the news RTDC has delegated the management of Palace of Wheels to Gujarat-based Cube Construction Company Pvt Ltd for seven years private operator will initiate a six-day religious service in May. The company has committed to an annual payment of ₹5 crore to the RTDC for operating the Palace of Wheels, along with a share of 18% of the total turnover, the report mentioned officials of Palace of Wheels told the English daily that the train has traditionally been serving non-vegetarian food and alcoholic beverages to cater to both foreign and domestic tourists. However, for the religious tour, it will abstain from serving non-vegetarian food and will exclude onion and garlic from the vegetarian cuisine. Besides, passengers will be treated to the devotional melodies of Ram and Krishna inside the train throughout the expedition Palace of Wheels will run on the tracks twice a month, providing flexibility for local tourists who may opt for specific destinations like Ayodhya or Prayagraj. The train officials said that discounts would be offered for tailored trips.



