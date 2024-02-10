King Charles Releases First Statement After Cancer Diagnosis: 'Grateful For...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Britain's King Charles, who was recently diagnosed with Cancer, has now released a statement for the first time since the news broke. King Charles said,“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days”.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with a form of cancer, less than 18 months into his reign, adding that he would postpone some engagements to undergo treatment.\"As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement,\" King Charles said Charles added that it was heartening to hear how his diagnosis had helped to shine a light on the organisations that support cancer patients in Britain and elsewhere.

News of the King Charles' cancer came after Charles spent three nights in hospital in January where he underwent a corrective procedure for a benign enlarged prostate his gratitude to the medical professionals and cancer charities, King Charles said,“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”Buckingham Palace has not provided any details of his condition other than to say it was not prostate cancer, but said King Charles was remaining“wholly positive” and looking forward to returning to public duty as soon as possible Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, said on Thursday he was doing“extremely well”.With the king undergoing treatment and Prince William's wife Kate recovering from abdominal surgery, the responsibility is on the remaining royals - especially William and Camilla - to provide the public face of the monarchy Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the condition was \"caught early\".King Charles's diagnosis comes just 17 months into his reign following the death of his 96-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022. The King has generally enjoyed good health, barring injuries from polo and skiing Charles' estranged younger son Prince Harry flew back to Britain to see him on Tuesday, adding to this week's drama pair had a 45-minute meeting at Charles's Clarence House residence in London before Harry flew back to his home in the United States.

