Farmers' Protest: Haryana Police Impose Section 144 In Panchkula, Ban On March Pasts, Tractor Trolleys

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government has imposed Section 144 in Panchkula on Sunday (February 11) when farmers are scheduled to march to Delhi to press for a host of demands.

Panchkula's Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumer Singh Pratap said that Section 144 has been enforced in Haryana's Panchkula. This imposition includes a prohibition on organizing processions, demonstrations, and march-pasts on foot or with tractor trolleys and other vehicles, along with a restriction on carrying any sticks, rods, or weapons.

(This is a developing story.)