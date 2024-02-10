(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, Feb. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the rising threat of fentanyl distribution in the United States and its ties to China's massive debts, Ibogaine By David Dardashti, a leader in addiction recovery treatment, today released a statement on their position.

Fentanyl Scourge With opioid addiction remaining a hot-button issue in the United States and fentanyl increasingly becoming part of the problem, it is increasingly apparent that the mass distribution of the drug relies heavily on China's economy. While smaller criminal organizations have seen their limits with heroin, China's larger distribution capabilities, possibly enabled by our inability to get involved due to fear of debt and economic accountability, could be having an even bigger impact in more remote areas. "It is clear that something needs to be done," says David Dardashti, owner of Ibogaine By David Dardashti. "The rising level of fentanyl distribution is a real threat to our communities, one we can no longer ignore. We need to be more proactive in our approach and understand the full scope of the problem." Dardashti urges citizens to be aware of the problem and use their voice to hold government officials accountable for what is happening with China's massive debt. He explains that we need to find a solution that works not only in our favor but to benefit everyone in the long-run. Dardashti continued, "We need to find a way to work with China to reduce their debt, while still keeping our communities safe from the growing fentanyl scourge."

David Dardashti urges citizens to use their voices in order to hold government officials accountable and find a solution that reduces China's debt while protecting communities from the fentanyl scourge.

Ibogaine By David Dardashti Offers Holistic Healing by utilizing unique treatment for every condition being treated.

