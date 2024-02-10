Amtech Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)
TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amtech Systems, Inc. (“Amtech”) (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of thermal processing, wafer cleaning and chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) capital equipment and related consumables used in semiconductor, advanced mobility and renewable energy manufacturing applications, today reported results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2023.
First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial and Operational Results:
Net revenue of $24.9 million GAAP operating loss of $8.9 million, inclusive of non-cash impairment charges of $7.6 million due to our book value materially exceeding our market value as of December 31, 2023 Non-GAAP operating loss of $0.2 million (1) GAAP net loss of $9.4 million Non-GAAP net loss of $0.6 million (1) Customer orders of $23.1 million Book to bill ratio of 0.9:1 Backlog of $50.0 million
(1) See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in schedules following this release.
“I am pleased with the progress we are making to improve our cost structure and position the Company for strong operating results as markets recover. Our revenue of $24.9 million and adjusted EBITDA(1) of $0.2 million exceeded the high-end of our expectations. We remain focused on operational optimization, having achieved $6 million in annualized cost savings through actions implemented over the past four months. Looking ahead, we believe the strategic actions we are taking will lead to significant improvements in operational efficiency, operating leverage, and increased shareholder value,” commented Mr. Bob Daigle, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech.
|
GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Results
|
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Q1
|
|
Q4
|
|
Q1
|
|
FY 2024
|
|
FY 2023
|
|
FY 2023
|
Revenues, net
|
$
|
24.9
|
|
|
$
|
27.7
|
|
|
$
|
21.6
|
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
8.2
|
|
|
$
|
2.8
|
|
|
$
|
8.3
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
33.0
|
%
|
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
|
38.5
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross profit (1)
|
$
|
9.3
|
|
|
$
|
8.9
|
|
|
$
|
8.3
|
|
Non-GAAP gross margin (1)
|
|
37.5
|
%
|
|
|
32.2
|
%
|
|
|
38.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating loss
|
$
|
(8.9
|
)
|
|
$
|
(11.7
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2.7
|
)
|
GAAP operating margin
|
|
-35.9
|
%
|
|
|
-42.2
|
%
|
|
|
-12.4
|
%
|
Non-GAAP operating loss (1)
|
$
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3.0
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.7
|
)
|
Non-GAAP operating margin (1)
|
|
-0.8
|
%
|
|
|
-10.9
|
%
|
|
|
-3.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(9.4
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12.0
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2.7
|
)
|
GAAP net loss per diluted share
|
$
|
(0.66
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.85
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.20
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net loss (1)
|
$
|
(0.6
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2.5
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.7
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share (1)
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
(1) See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in schedules following this release.
Net revenues decreased 10% sequentially and increased 16% from the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The sequential decrease is primarily due to a decrease in equipment shipments across our business segments due to continued softness in the semiconductor market. The increase from prior year is primarily attributable to increases in our belt furnace shipments and the addition of Entrepix, partially offset by lower shipments of our reflow equipment in fiscal 2024.
GAAP gross margin increased sequentially due primarily to the intangible asset impairment charge of $4.6 million that was recorded in fiscal Q4 2023. Compared to the prior year period, GAAP gross margin decreased primarily due to a less favorable product mix and an intangible asset impairment charge of $0.8 million recorded in Q1 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin increased sequentially due primarily to lower overhead expenses and a more favorable product mix. Non-GAAP gross margin in fiscal Q1 2024 was slightly lower compared to the same prior year period due primarily to a less favorable product mix.
During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the market value of our stock materially declined below our book value. Accordingly, we recorded $1.3 million of intangible asset impairment charges and $6.4 million of goodwill charges in our Material and Substrate segment, of which $0.8 million is recorded within gross profit and the remainder is recorded within operating expenses.
Selling, General & Administrative (“SG&A”) expenses decreased $2.5 million on a sequential basis and decreased $0.6 million compared to the prior year period. The sequential decrease is due primarily to reductions in the following expenses: $0.7 million of intangible asset amortization, $0.4 million of equity compensation, $0.4 million of labor, and $0.3 million of consulting and audit fees. Compared to the prior year, the decrease is due primarily to $1.4 million of lower acquisition expenses and $0.3 million of lower consulting expenses, partially offset by added SG&A from the addition of Entrepix.
Research, Development and Engineering expenses decreased $1.0 million sequentially and increased $0.2 million compared to the same prior year period. The sequential decrease is due primarily to lower development efforts in our Material & Substrate segment as we wind down development of our next-gen polishing equipment.
GAAP operating loss was $8.9 million, compared to GAAP operating loss of $11.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and GAAP operating loss of $2.7 million in the same prior year period.
Non-GAAP operating loss was $0.2 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and non-GAAP operating loss of $0.7 million in the same prior year period.
GAAP net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $9.4 million, or 66 cents per share. This compares to GAAP net loss of $12.0 million, or 85 cents per share, for the preceding quarter and GAAP net loss of $2.7 million, or 20 cents per share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $0.6 million, or 4 cents per share. This compares to non-GAAP net loss of $2.5 million, or 18 cents per share, for the preceding quarter and non-GAAP net loss of $0.7 million, or 5 cents per share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2023, were $17.0 million, compared to $13.1 million at September 30, 2023, due primarily to strong accounts receivable collection efforts during the quarter. Additionally, in January we paid $2.0 million on our revolving line of credit.
In discussing financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and the three months ended September 30, 2023, in this press release, the Company refers to certain financial measures that are adjusted from the financial results prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). All non-GAAP amounts exclude certain adjustments for stock compensation expense, severance expense, expenses related to the discontinued product line, intangible asset impairment, gain on sale-leaseback of our Massachusetts facility, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition expenses, and income tax benefit related to our acquisition of Entrepix, Inc. A tabular reconciliation of financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.
Outlook
Operating results can be significantly impacted, positively or negatively, by the timing of orders, system shipments, logistical challenges, and the financial results of semiconductor manufacturers. Additionally, the semiconductor equipment industries can be cyclical and inherently impacted by changes in market demand. Actual results may differ materially in the weeks and months ahead.
For the second fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2024, we expect revenues in the range of $22 – $25 million with EBITDA nominally negative to neutral. Although the near-term outlook for revenue and earnings remains challenging, we remain confident that the future prospects are strong for both our consumables and equipment serving advanced mobility and advanced packaging applications. We took actions during the first and second quarters of fiscal 2024, which will reduce Amtech's structural costs by approximately $6 million annually and better align product pricing with value. These steps should significantly improve results and enhance profitability through market cycles.
A portion of Amtech's results is denominated in Renminbis, a Chinese currency. The outlook provided in this press release is based on an assumed exchange rate between the United States Dollar and the Renminbi. Changes in the value of the Renminbi in relation to the United States Dollar could cause actual results to differ from expectations.
Conference Call
Amtech Systems will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, February 12, 2024 to discuss our fiscal first quarter financial results. The call will be available to interested parties by dialing 1-877-407-0784. For international callers, please dial +1-201-689-8560. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Amtech's website at: .
A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.
About Amtech Systems, Inc.
Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of thermal processing, wafer cleaning and chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) capital equipment and related consumables used in semiconductor, advanced mobility and renewable energy manufacturing applications. We sell process equipment and services used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power, electronic assemblies and modules to semiconductor device and module manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on growth opportunities which leverage our strengths in thermal and substrate processing. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Entrepix, Inc., PR Hoffman
and Intersurface Dynamics, Inc.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained in this press release is forward-looking in nature. All statements in this press release, or made by management of Amtech Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Amtech”), other than statements of historical fact, are hereby identified as“forward-looking statements” (as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The forward-looking statements in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding Amtech's future financial results, operating results, business strategies, projected costs, products under development, competitive positions, plans and objectives of Amtech and its management for future operations, efforts to improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness and profitably grow our revenue, and enhancements to our technologies and expansion of our product portfolio. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“may,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“seek,”“will,”“expect,”“intend,”“estimate,”“believe,”“continue,”“predict,”“potential,”“project,”“should,”“would,”“could,”“likely,”“future,”“target,”“forecast,”“goal,”“observe,” and“strategy” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology used in this press release or by our management, which are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Form 10-K that Amtech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) for the year-ended September 30, 2023, listed various important factors that could affect the Company's future operating results and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and expectations based on forward-looking statements made in this document or elsewhere by Amtech or on its behalf. These factors can be found under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K and in our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Qs, and investors should refer to them. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, any such list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
|
AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.
(NASDAQ: ASYS)
(Unaudited)
|
| Summary Financial Information
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
December 31,
2022
|
Amtech Systems, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues, net
|
|
$
|
24,920
|
|
|
$
|
27,707
|
|
|
$
|
21,558
|
|
GAAP gross profit
|
|
$
|
8,219
|
|
|
$
|
2,794
|
|
|
$
|
8,303
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
|
$
|
9,341
|
|
|
$
|
8,926
|
|
|
$
|
8,303
|
|
GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
33
|
%
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
39
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
37
|
%
|
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
|
39
|
%
|
GAAP operating loss
|
|
$
|
(8,934
|
)
|
|
$
|
(11,690
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,680
|
)
|
Non-GAAP operating loss
|
|
$
|
(210
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,020
|
)
|
|
$
|
(670
|
)
|
New orders
|
|
$
|
23,105
|
|
|
$
|
18,185
|
|
|
$
|
25,229
|
|
Backlog
|
|
$
|
49,979
|
|
|
$
|
51,794
|
|
|
$
|
54,452
|
|
Semiconductor Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues, net
|
|
$
|
17,527
|
|
|
$
|
18,820
|
|
|
$
|
16,887
|
|
GAAP gross profit
|
|
$
|
6,159
|
|
|
$
|
7,374
|
|
|
$
|
6,172
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
|
$
|
6,159
|
|
|
$
|
7,374
|
|
|
$
|
6,172
|
|
GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
35
|
%
|
|
|
39
|
%
|
|
|
37
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
35
|
%
|
|
|
39
|
%
|
|
|
37
|
%
|
GAAP operating income
|
|
$
|
1,081
|
|
|
$
|
2,046
|
|
|
$
|
869
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
|
$
|
1,192
|
|
|
$
|
2,046
|
|
|
$
|
869
|
|
New orders
|
|
$
|
17,129
|
|
|
$
|
10,834
|
|
|
$
|
21,084
|
|
Backlog
|
|
$
|
44,835
|
|
|
$
|
45,233
|
|
|
$
|
52,209
|
|
Material and Substrate Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues, net
|
|
$
|
7,393
|
|
|
$
|
8,887
|
|
|
$
|
4,671
|
|
GAAP gross profit (loss)
|
|
$
|
2,060
|
|
|
$
|
(4,580
|
)
|
|
$
|
2,131
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
|
$
|
3,182
|
|
|
$
|
1,552
|
|
|
$
|
2,131
|
|
GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
28
|
%
|
|
|
-52
|
%
|
|
|
46
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
|
46
|
%
|
GAAP operating (loss) income
|
|
$
|
(7,844
|
)
|
|
$
|
(10,176
|
)
|
|
$
|
633
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|
|
$
|
452
|
|
|
$
|
(2,455
|
)
|
|
$
|
633
|
|
New orders
|
|
$
|
5,976
|
|
|
$
|
7,351
|
|
|
$
|
4,145
|
|
Backlog
|
|
$
|
5,144
|
|
|
$
|
6,561
|
|
|
$
|
2,243
|
|
AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.
(NASDAQ: ASYS)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Revenues, net
|
|
$
|
24,920
|
|
|
$
|
21,558
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
15,852
|
|
|
|
13,255
|
|
Intangible asset impairment
|
|
|
849
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
8,219
|
|
|
|
8,303
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
8,567
|
|
|
|
9,190
|
|
Research, development and engineering
|
|
|
1,588
|
|
|
|
1,393
|
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
|
6,370
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Intangible asset impairment
|
|
|
430
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Severance expense
|
|
|
198
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(8,934
|
)
|
|
|
(2,680
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
290
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(198
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Foreign currency loss
|
|
|
(187
|
)
|
|
|
(347
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
Loss before income tax provision
|
|
|
(9,300
|
)
|
|
|
(2,748
|
)
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(9,358
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,744
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss Per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per basic share
|
|
$
|
(0.66
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.20
|
)
|
Net loss per diluted share
|
|
$
|
(0.66
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.20
|
)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
14,188
|
|
|
|
14,008
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
14,188
|
|
|
|
14,008
|
|
AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.
(NASDAQ: ASYS)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
December 31,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
17,033
|
|
|
$
|
13,133
|
|
Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $83 and $146 at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively)
|
|
|
21,403
|
|
|
|
26,474
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
34,030
|
|
|
|
34,845
|
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
|
664
|
|
|
|
632
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
5,061
|
|
|
|
6,105
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
78,191
|
|
|
|
81,189
|
|
Property, Plant and Equipment – Net
|
|
|
9,353
|
|
|
|
9,695
|
|
Right-of-Use Assets – Net
|
|
|
10,541
|
|
|
|
11,217
|
|
Intangible Assets – Net
|
|
|
4,526
|
|
|
|
6,114
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
21,261
|
|
|
|
27,631
|
|
Deferred Income Taxes – Net
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
Other Assets
|
|
|
1,044
|
|
|
|
1,074
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
125,042
|
|
|
$
|
137,021
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
8,545
|
|
|
$
|
10,815
|
|
Accrued compensation and related taxes
|
|
|
2,652
|
|
|
|
3,481
|
|
Accrued warranty expense
|
|
|
791
|
|
|
|
965
|
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
|
1,461
|
|
|
|
1,551
|
|
Current maturities of finance lease liabilities and long-term debt
|
|
|
934
|
|
|
|
2,265
|
|
Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
2,292
|
|
|
|
2,623
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
|
9,518
|
|
|
|
8,018
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
26,193
|
|
|
|
29,718
|
|
Finance Lease Liabilities and Long-Term Debt
|
|
|
9,197
|
|
|
|
8,422
|
|
Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities
|
|
|
8,598
|
|
|
|
8,894
|
|
Income Taxes Payable
|
|
|
1,384
|
|
|
|
1,575
|
|
Other Long-Term Liabilities
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
45,421
|
|
|
|
48,656
|
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: 14,190,977 and 14,185,977 at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
|
142
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
127,308
|
|
|
|
126,963
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(1,426
|
)
|
|
|
(1,695
|
)
|
Retained deficit
|
|
|
(46,403
|
)
|
|
|
(37,045
|
)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
79,621
|
|
|
|
88,365
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
$
|
125,042
|
|
|
$
|
137,021
|
|
AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.
(NASDAQ: ASYS)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(9,358
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,744
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
852
|
|
|
|
388
|
|
Write-down of inventory
|
|
|
572
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
|
6,370
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Intangible asset impairment
|
|
|
1,279
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
|
(35
|
)
|
Non-cash share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
317
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
(Reversal of) provision for allowance for credit losses
|
|
|
(42
|
)
|
|
|
35
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
5,114
|
|
|
|
3,194
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
(2,796
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
|
1,783
|
|
|
|
1,106
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
(1,661
|
)
|
|
|
(643
|
)
|
Accrued income taxes
|
|
|
(222
|
)
|
|
|
(284
|
)
|
Accrued and other liabilities
|
|
|
(1,751
|
)
|
|
|
(665
|
)
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
(276
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
4,971
|
|
|
|
(2,508
|
)
|
Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(756
|
)
|
|
|
(224
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(756
|
)
|
|
|
(224
|
)
|
Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
Payments on long-term debt
|
|
|
(556
|
)
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
|
(528
|
)
|
|
|
20
|
|
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
213
|
|
|
|
372
|
|
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
3,900
|
|
|
|
(2,340
|
)
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
|
|
|
13,133
|
|
|
|
46,874
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
|
|
$
|
17,033
|
|
|
$
|
44,534
|
|
AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.
(NASDAQ: ASYS)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
December 31,
2022
|
Amtech Systems, Inc. Operating Loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating loss
|
|
$
|
(8,934
|
)
|
|
$
|
(11,690
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,680
|
)
|
Acquisition expenses
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
1,446
|
|
Write-down of inventory related to polishing equipment
|
|
|
273
|
|
|
|
1,487
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
|
985
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Stock compensation expense
|
|
|
317
|
|
|
|
744
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
|
6,370
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Intangible asset impairment
|
|
|
1,279
|
|
|
|
5,189
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Severance expense
|
|
|
198
|
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
Non-GAAP operating loss
|
|
$
|
(210
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,020
|
)
|
|
$
|
(670
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating margin
|
|
|
(35.9
|
)%
|
|
|
(42.2
|
)%
|
|
|
(12.4
|
)%
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
|
(0.8
|
)%
|
|
|
(10.9
|
)%
|
|
|
(3.1
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Net Loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net loss
|
|
$
|
(9,358
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,015
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,744
|
)
|
Acquisition expenses
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
1,446
|
|
Write-down of inventory related to polishing equipment
|
|
|
273
|
|
|
|
1,487
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
|
985
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Stock compensation expense
|
|
|
317
|
|
|
|
744
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
|
6,370
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Intangible asset impairment
|
|
|
1,279
|
|
|
|
5,189
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Severance expense
|
|
|
198
|
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
Income tax provision related to acquisition
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
856
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Non-GAAP net loss
|
|
$
|
(634
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,489
|
)
|
|
$
|
(734
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Loss per Diluted Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net loss per diluted share
|
|
$
|
(0.66
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.85
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.20
|
)
|
Acquisition expenses
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
Write-down of inventory related to polishing equipment
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Stock compensation expense
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
|
0.45
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Intangible asset impairment
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
0.37
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Severance expense
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
Income tax provision related to acquisition
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor Segment Operating Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating income
|
|
$
|
1,081
|
|
|
$
|
2,046
|
|
|
$
|
869
|
|
Severance expense
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
|
$
|
1,192
|
|
|
$
|
2,046
|
|
|
$
|
869
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Material and Substrate Segment Operating (Loss) Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating (loss) income
|
|
$
|
(7,844
|
)
|
|
$
|
(10,176
|
)
|
|
$
|
633
|
|
Write-down of inventory related to polishing equipment
|
|
|
273
|
|
|
|
1,487
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
|
985
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
|
6,370
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Intangible asset impairment
|
|
|
1,279
|
|
|
|
5,189
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Severance expense
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|
|
$
|
452
|
|
|
$
|
(2,455
|
)
|
|
$
|
633
|
|
AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.
(NASDAQ: ASYS)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
December 31,
2022
|
Amtech Systems, Inc. Gross Profit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP gross profit
|
|
$
|
8,219
|
|
|
$
|
2,794
|
|
|
$
|
8,303
|
|
Write-down of inventory related to polishing equipment
|
|
|
273
|
|
|
|
1,487
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Intangible asset impairment
|
|
|
849
|
|
|
|
4,645
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
|
$
|
9,341
|
|
|
$
|
8,926
|
|
|
$
|
8,303
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
33
|
%
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
39
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
37
|
%
|
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
|
39
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor Segment Gross Profit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP gross profit
|
|
$
|
6,159
|
|
|
$
|
7,374
|
|
|
$
|
6,172
|
|
Write-down of inventory related to polishing equipment
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Intangible asset impairment
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
|
$
|
6,159
|
|
|
$
|
7,374
|
|
|
$
|
6,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
35
|
%
|
|
|
39
|
%
|
|
|
37
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
35
|
%
|
|
|
39
|
%
|
|
|
37
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Material and Substrate Segment Gross Profit (Loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP gross profit (loss)
|
|
$
|
2,060
|
|
|
$
|
(4,580
|
)
|
|
$
|
2,131
|
|
Write-down of inventory related to polishing equipment
|
|
|
273
|
|
|
|
1,487
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Intangible asset impairment
|
|
|
849
|
|
|
|
4,645
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
|
$
|
3,182
|
|
|
$
|
1,552
|
|
|
$
|
2,131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
28
|
%
|
|
|
(52
|
)%
|
|
|
46
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
|
46
|
%
|
AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.
(NASDAQ: ASYS)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023
|
Amtech Systems, Inc. EBITDA:
|
|
|
GAAP net loss
|
|
$
|
(9,358
|
)
|
Interest income
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
198
|
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
|
58
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
852
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
(8,269
|
)
|
|
|
|
Write-down of inventory related to polishing equipment
|
|
|
273
|
|
Stock compensation expense
|
|
|
317
|
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
|
6,370
|
|
Intangible asset impairment
|
|
|
1,279
|
|
Severance expense
|
|
|
198
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
168
|
