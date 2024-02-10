Anamaria Meshkurti Selected As Top International Executive Of The Year In Communications And Marketing By IAOTP

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Anamaria Meshkurti, Tech Investor and Editor in Chief, was recently selected as Top International Executive of the Year in Communication and Marketing for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.

Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.

With over a decade of experience in the industry, Ms. Meshkurti has been instrumental in driving change within the technological innovation sector through various investments she has done personally or on behalf of clients she represents. Currently serving as a Board Member at VR4 Business and as a Private Investor in technology startups, Meshkurti's journey began 10+ years ago when she joined the United Nations. She is a seasoned Digital Inclusion professional with a robust background in public relations, emerging technologies (AI, IoT, Blockchain), entrepreneurship (where she led the ITU Smart Incubator for startups in developing countries as well as the marketing and engagement department at Fongit, the Swiss government's branch of investing in tech), innovation and project management, gender and youth issues and tech investment. She is also Co-Editor in Chief of Moneys Magazine, which features top investors and entrepreneurs.

In addition, she is a Tech investor in European and Asian based startups.

The qualities she has invoked within herself are, learning to deal with people and investors, having good knowledge of when to let go of deals, being an active listener and a caring attitude. She cares for all the people she knows and works with. She is very active in sourcing the best deals out there when it comes to tech startups and working together with investors and companies to find the right fit.



Meshkurti's areas of expertise include but are not limited to marketing strategy, social media marketing, event production, program management, political consulting, project management, public relations, strategic planning, change management, and marketing consulting.

Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Meshkurti earned her Bachelor's degree in International Relations from Hult International Business school, then completing her Master's in Marketing and Communications from Rome Business School, and her MBA at the University of Geneva.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Meshkurti has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville next December for her selection as Top International Executive of the Year in Communications and Marketing.

The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Meshkurti for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make.

She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."

When asked about the true meaning of leadership, she says“Leadership for me is very personal and differs from individual to individual. All leaders must have some common traits which include putting others before themselves, being decisive and courageous, taking the harder path when times need this and being able to make sacrifices for the greater good. However, for me, leaders are not the ones that speak first or loudest, but those who take actions that speak louder than words. Not everyone should be a leader and being an implementer is many times as good or better.”

Looking back, Ms. Meshkurti attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. Ms. Meshkurti continues to be involved in technology-advanced products and startups. Following her passion, she has paved the way for many women to bring their dreams to a reality. She is now looking to give back by creating opportunities with startups and investors in her native Albania.

