Katina M. Richmond, Pharmd, Named Top Clinical Pharmacist Of The Year By The IAOTP

Richmond will be honored at the annual award gala in December 2024

International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) has selected Dr. Katina M. Richmond, PharmD, as Top Clinical Pharmacist of the Year for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry and her community.

Inclusion with the IAOTP is an honor in itself; only the best of the best professionals from all over the globe

in different industries, are chosen for induction into the prestigious organization. These special honorees are selected

based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala to honor their achievements.

With over 25 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Katina has certainly proven herself an expert in the field.

Her areas of expertise included but are not limited to retail, Federally Qualified Healthcare Center and Look-alike, consulting and professorship.

Dr. Richmond is currently a clinical pharmacist serving her local community and making a big impact on some of the most vulnerable populations. Her varied experiences have taken her across multiple states, into different work environments, and for multiple employers, though her passion remains the same – helping people get the care they need, at the most affordable price, while delivering top customer service and education.

Outside of work, Katina mentors' young minds through her volunteer and service work with many organizations, including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, American Heart Association, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and more. She provides health education trainings and webinars to nonprofits and speaks at various events on topics that she is passionate about, including cancer and diabetes awareness and prevention.

Before embarking on her professional career path, Katina earned her B.S. from Emory University in Atlanta, followed by her Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD), from the Medical University of South Carolina.

Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Katina Richmond has received several awards for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine, and honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville for her selection as Top Clinical Pharmacist of the Year.

"Choosing Dr. Katina M. Richmond for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make,” stated Stephanie Cirami, President of the International Association of Top Professionals.“She is inspirational, influential, visionary, and a thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."

Katina attributes her successes to her perseverance, hard work, a supportive family and network of friends and mentors. When not working, she enjoys traveling, volunteering, mentoring, and spending time with family, especially with her two-year-old daughter.

About IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.

IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.

