Mamlakah In-Home Care Brings Dedication To Senior And Disabled Communities In San Jose

Mamlakah In-Home Care is pleased to announce its unwavering commitment to serving the senior and disabled communities of San Jose and the greater San Francisco Bay Area. The emerging company aims to improve the quality of life for those they care for, tailoring their care services to individual needs with professionalism.

Mamlakah In-Home Care prides itself on providing comprehensive non-medical care and support in the comfort of your home.“Our mission is to go beyond simply providing a service, we're here to be friends, to be family,” notes founder Suliana Uluinaqaravatu.“We've all heard the horror stories of abuse in care services. We're here to rewrite the story, to enrich our clients' lives one day at a time. I came to understand just how much this help and dedication can mean when I migrated here to help my aunts and other Fijian elders in their community. I founded Mamlakah to spread that care to those who need it most.”

Offering San Jose in-home care services allows the elderly and disabled additional freedom and independence in their lives. Caregivers can provide companionship, non-medical personal care, and more. Mamlakah caregivers offer all of the following aid:



Accompaniment to medical appointments

Medication reminders

Meal preparation and grocery planning

Bathing/Dressing/Hygiene

Laundry/linen changing

Light housekeeping

Grocery shopping and errands

Monitoring safety

Personalized exercises Social interaction and emotional support



“Suli & her caretakers are absolute angels,” states Jenn W. in a five-star Google review.

“We were blessed with having Suli be the caretaker for my grandmother, & she instantly became a member of our family.”

Mamlakah approaches in-home care through a client-based philosophy, with an emphasis on personal interaction. Suli firmly believes that each client should feel respected and cared for.

About Mamlakah In-Home Care

Mamlakah In-Home Care officially placed roots in San Jose in 2023, but founder Suli has been providing care for over twenty years. The name Mamlakah, translating to "kingdom" or "domain," represents the organization's commitment to treating each client with the dignity, respect, and compassion they deserve. They bring a kingdom of care to clients' doorsteps.

Suli Uluinaqaravatu is a proud military and college graduate mother, wife, and caregiver. In the early 2000s, Suli migrated to California from Fiji and began her caregiving journey by supporting senior citizens in her local community. Her personal caregiving experiences, deep respect for seniors' wisdom, and commitment to high-quality care have shaped the agency's core values.

Mamlakah aims to be a beacon of quality and reliability for in-home care services. Each caregiver is carefully selected and further trained, ensuring they bring extensive experience while adhering to Suli's policies and procedures. Their in-home care services are backed with around-the-clock support and regular follow-ups to ensure clients and their families are happy with the provided care.

To offer the best standards of care, Mamlakah In-Home Care is proud to be partnered with the Care Academy for professional caregiver training, the Home Care Association of America, and the San Jose Chamber of Commerce. These collaborations underline their dedication to delivering top-notch in-home care services while actively contributing to community growth and enhancing the quality of life for elderly and disabled clients.

