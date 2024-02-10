Kevin J. Moore Of KJMLAW Partners, PLC Named Super Lawyer For Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Pasadena, CA - We are happy to announce Kevin J. Moore has been named a Super Lawyer, part of Thomson Reuters for the third consecutive year in Estate Planning, Probate and Tax.

This prestigious recognition underscores Mr. Moore's unwavering commitment to excellence in legal services and his significant contributions to the legal community.

Since its establishment in Los Angeles, CA in 1992, KJMLAW Partners has been dedicated to assisting owners of family-owned and closely-held businesses in protecting their wealth and ensuring their personal and financial affairs are in order. The firm's expertise covers a broad spectrum of legal services aimed at minimizing tax exposure, protecting assets, and facilitating business succession planning. Under Kevin J. Moore's leadership, the firm has expanded its services to include international dimensions, helping both U.S. citizens living abroad and foreign nationals navigate the complexities of U.S. tax laws.

KJMLAW Partners has a long-standing history of successfully advocating for its clients in various litigation matters, including tax litigation, probate, and will-related lawsuits. The firm's commitment to personalized attention, expertise in legal services, and a client-centered approach has established it as a trusted partner for individuals and businesses alike.

For more information about KJMLAW Partners, please visit .

Location Info:

KJMLAW Partners

301 E. Colorado Blvd. Suite 600, Pasadena, CA 91101

(626) 568-9300

Company Name: KJMLAW Partners

Contact Person: Ashley Brown

Email: Send Email

Phone: 626-568-9300

Country: United States

Website:


