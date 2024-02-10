Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market Worth $3.6 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- GetNews)
Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market
in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth
$2.5 billion
in 2022 and is poised to reach
$3.6 Billion
by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The market is expected to grow as a result of number of factors, including rising military spending, an increase in cancer incidence globally, increased radiation safety awareness, an increase in the number of PET/CT scans, and increased use of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment. The main obstacles to the expansion of this sector, however, include the high cost of lead and a lack of experienced radiation professionals, medical physicists, and nuclear power workers.
The radiation detection and monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the radiation detection, monitoring and safety market, by product segment, in 2021
Based on product, the radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is segmented into radiation detection and monitoring products and radiation safety products. The radiation detection and monitoring products segment accounted for the largest share in 2021. The larger share of this segment is mainly due to the massive usage of radiation detection and monitoring products for applications in medical imaging during diagnosis, homeland security and causes, nuclear power plants, and industrial applications.
Gas-Filled Detectors segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Based on composition, the global radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is segmented into gas-filled detectors, scintillators, and solid-state detectors. In 2021, the gas-filled detectors segment accounted for the largest share primarily due to these detectors' user-friendliness and the uniformity of their detection results when compared to those of other detectors.
The healthcare accounted for the largest share of the radiation detection, monitoring and safety market, by application segment, in 2021
Based on application, the global radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is segmented into healthcare, homeland security & defense, industrial applications, nuclear power plants and other applications. In 2021, the healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of this market, due to increasing adoption of dosimeters and detectors in radiology, emergency care, nuclear medicine, therapy applications, availability of advanced diagnostic devices with skilled and professional healthcare workforce.
North America
is the largest regional market for radiation detection, monitoring and safety market
The global radiation detection, monitoring and safety market has been segmented into five major regions-North America,
Europe, the
Asia Pacific,
Latin America
and
Middle East
and
Africa.
North America
accounted for the largest share of the radiation detection, monitoring and safety market. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to the growing the improving nuclear power industry, an increasing number of nuclear weapon research activities, rising incidences of cancer and government supporting development centers in the region.
Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Rising military expenditure for homeland security
Increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments
Increasing number of PET/CT scans for diagnosing and treating chronic diseases
Growing usage of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy
Restraints:
Increasing use of alternatives for nuclear energy globally
Shift in nuclear energy policies and increased nuclear phase-out
Opportunities:
Technological advancements in radiation detection
Rising focus on nuclear power in developing countries
Challenges:
High cost of lead for manufacturing radiation safety products
Shortage of workforce and skilled professionals in nuclear power industry
Key Market Players:
The major players operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Mirion Technologies Inc. (US), Fortive (US), AMETEK Inc. (US), and Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Ludlum Measurements Inc. (US), Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd. (Switzerland), Polimaster (Belarus), Amray (Ireland), Infab Corporation (US), IBA Worldwide (Belgium), Bertin Technologies (France), RDC (US), Arrow-Tech Inc. Inc. (US), Centronic Ltd. (UK), S.E. International Inc. (US), ATOMTEX (Belarus), Nucleonix Systems (India), Alpha Spectra Inc. (US), LND INC.
(US), Bar-Ray Products (US), Trivitron Healthcare (India), Micron Technology Inc. (UK), Scionix Holland B.V. (Netherlands), Radcomm Systems (Canada),
Xena Shield
(India), SIMAD srl (Italy) and Burlington Medical (US) among others.
