New Jersey Shoplifting Attorney Adam M. Lustberg Releases Article On Statute Of Limitations For Shoplifting In New Jersey

New Jersey shoplifting attorney Adam M. Lustberg ( ) of Lustberg Law Offices has released an article about the statute of limitations for shoplifting in New Jersey. The article provides important information for anyone who has been charged with shoplifting in the state.

According to the New Jersey shoplifting attorney, "The statute of limitations for shoplifting in New Jersey is dependent on the degree of the charge. For a disorderly persons offense, which is the lowest degree of shoplifting charge, the statute of limitations is one year. For a fourth-degree offense, the statute of limitations is five years. For a third-degree offense, the statute of limitations is five years as well. However, if the shoplifting involved an item that is worth more than $75,000, then there is no statute of limitations."

The

New Jersey shoplifting lawyer says that For instances where the stolen goods are valued at less than $200, which constitutes a disorderly persons offense, the statute of limitations is one year from the date the offense was discovered. However, for instances where the stolen goods are valued at more than $200, the statute of limitations is five years. This is due to the fact that shoplifting merchandise over $200 is considered an indictable offense.

The article goes on to explain the differences between the various degrees of shoplifting charges, and how the statute of limitations applies to each. It also provides information about how the statute of limitations can be extended in certain circumstances, such as if the defendant leaves the state or if there is evidence that was not available at the time of the offense.

For anyone who has been charged with shoplifting in New Jersey, understanding the statute of limitations is crucial. As Adam M. Lustberg explains, "If the statute of limitations has expired on a shoplifting charge, then the case cannot be prosecuted. It is important for anyone who has been charged with shoplifting to consult with an experienced attorney who can help them understand their rights and options."

The lawyer further mentions that Individuals who are found guilty of shoplifting in New Jersey may face a range of penalties, including probation, steep fines, and the suspension of their driver's license. Additionally, community service may be imposed based on the accused person's criminal history. Given that shoplifting is considered a crime of moral turpitude, individuals who have been accused of this offense may experience lasting consequences that can impact their personal and professional lives.

Lastly, the article by New Jersey shoplifting attorney Adam M. Lustberg provides valuable information about the statute of limitations for shoplifting in New Jersey. Anyone who has been charged with shoplifting in the state should consult with an attorney who can help them understand their legal options.

