David Vito Gregoli And Lissa Coffey Release Their New Album: East Meets West In An Uplifting Universal Musical Reminder That ‘We Share The Moon’

(MENAFN- GetNews) What happens when East meets West in music these days? We end up with a poignant and universal reminder that“We Share The Moon” and more. Renowned music producer, guitarist, and composer, Vito David Gregoli, and songwriter and best-selling author, Lissa Coffey, have teamed up once again to bring us this refreshingly universal ten-track album,“We Share The Moon: Inspired Love Songs,” featuring several outstanding vocal performances by Leela Ladnier.



The album is“all about love,” and so it is no coincidence that its release date is February 14. The music on the album was inspired by the preeminent words of sages and saints such as Rumi, Hafiz, and Mirabai. Contemporary beats, vocals, and a light sprinkling of Indian instruments, combine in a unique and engaging blend of ancient and modern, making the music on the album relatable to all. Ultimately, the listener feels connected with a feeling of deep devotion that evokes a sense of bliss within. Here, we are invited through this music to dance with delight, embrace“oneness,” and to bask in a heightened sense of well-being.

Gregoli and Coffey are the creators of the preceding, ground-breaking, and equally as creative album,“Song Divine: The Bhagavad Gita Rock Opera.” Lissa said,“We wanted the follow-up to“Song Divine” to be something deeply spiritual and also India-inspired. I sing with friends online every week and, for example, the song, 'Like Ambrosia,' came out of one of the traditional bhajans (devotional songs) we sing in Sanskrit. My friend translated it into English, and I adapted the words into lyrics and then Vito came up with the melody.”

Using specific instruments, words, and vocals, the result is an effective synergy of East and West as was also done with“Song Divine.” A host of musical talent joins on the album, including Donna De Lory, Natalie Nicole Gilbert, and Leela Ladnier, to name a few. Along with these, and others, some exotic instrumentation such as sarangi, Irish bouzouki, sitar, and tabla, contribute to the uplifting ambiance of the music.

As well as producing, Gregoli contributes drums, bass, acoustic and electric guitars, sitar, percussion, Indian percussion, keyboards, piano, Irish bouzouki, and backing vocals. The compelling, inspirational words ofSwami Vivekananda, the heartfelt sentiments of Sri Sarada Devi, and Mirabai – the ultimate Krishna devotee – are woven gracefully into the music, creating an eclectic, memorable, and rejuvenating recording.

“We feel very fortunate that Leela Ladnier provided vocals for most of the songs,” Coffey said.“She's supremely talented and she understands the deep meaning behind the songs, and that really shines through with the emotion in her voice.”



Based near Los Angeles, David Vito Gregoli is internationally renowned for his esoteric, exotic instrumentation and his infectious, genre-crossing grooves. He has written music for many films and television shows and has produced artists is several genres. Lissa Coffey is a songwriter, member of the Producer's Guild (PGA), host, speaker, and the best-selling author of several books, including“Song Divine: A New Lyrical Rendition of the Bhagavad Gita.” Lissa has a deep background in Vedic studies and is well-known for her“Ancient Wisdom Modern Style” philosophy.

Official artist websites:

David Vito Gregoli:

Lissa Coffey:

Listen to“We Share The Moon” here:



Media Contact

Company Name: Dyan Garris

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website:

