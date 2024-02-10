Breeze Offers Funding To Youtube Creators Looking To Invest In Their Channel

(MENAFN- GetNews) Get cash without selling your channel or giving up creative control.

In the YouTube world, funding options for creators are limited and can require giving up equity, long-term partnership or licensing and losing control of your back catalog. Breeze, launched in 2022, offers creators an alternative solution, by providing a simple way to get upfront cash without taking on restrictive partnerships that limit their earnings or creative freedom.

Many creators are giving up more than they should to get access to funding to invest in their channel. Breeze solves this by enabling creators to leverage their YouTube AdSense revenue for a fixed fee while keeping full creative control. This lets creators invest in their channel whether that be through bigger projects, building their team, improving their equipment or starting a product line.

Creators like Anthony from Smosh used Breeze cash to re-acquire co-ownership of their channel. Similarly, David Hoffmann, with his food travel channel DavidsBeenHere, used Breeze funding to pay for a year of travel and production expenses and subsequently saw revenue grow 5x in under 24 months.

Breeze has raised over $100 million to support creators and is able to offer $50,000 to millions to established YouTube creators. The platform aims to continue offering creators a flexible and transparent funding option, avoiding complex agreements that might restrict their earnings and opportunities.

About Breeze

Breeze is the leading funding solution for YouTube creators, offering transparent cash advances based on AdSense revenue. Breeze was built by a team of entrepreneurs who say that creators were giving up more than they should, just to get access to the cash they deserve. With a commitment to empowering creators, Breeze has already raised over $100 million. The creator-friendly financial model ensures creators retain creative control, allowing them to invest in channel growth without compromise.

