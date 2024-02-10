As A Full-Service Real Estate Resource, Toles, Temple, Wright, Inc. Is At The Heart Of Northwest Georgia

(MENAFN- GetNews)

“Rome-Floyd County is the South's best kept secret,” says Bill Temple, VP of Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. (TTW), a second-generation family agency specializing in residential and commercial real estate sales, leasing, and business brokerage.“People come here with eyes wide-open and realize there's nowhere else they want to live.”

Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the“large, small town with mass appeal” is home to the largest Victorian-era district in Georgia. It also boasts a thriving arts scene that includes the oldest symphony in the Southeast, a Minor League Baseball affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, and several postsecondary educational institutions. With an impressive range of commercial properties, homes, and recently sold listings, like a hilltop estate designed by iconic Atlanta modernist Joseph Amisano and the“Creel House” from Stranger Things, TTW is the go-to resource for clients exploring the region.

Since the pandemic, Temple says the area has seen more people relocate from metro Atlanta and different corners of the United States because of a desire for a slower paced life.“Commute time to work in our area is often under 10 minutes, and once home, you have plenty of golf courses, the nation's largest hard-court tennis facility, and an abundant trail system to keep you busy,” he says.

Rome and Floyd County have everything anyone could ask for, catering to retirees, young families, and everyone in between- providing a unique quality of life, as both a medical and cultural hub with favorable taxes, abundant public and private educational institutions, as well as signature events and festivals. With a variety of architectural styles, Temple says there's something for everyone,“Especially if you don't want to live in a big city but prefer to be near one. Rome is centrally located in the 'ABC triangle' of Atlanta, Birmingham, and Chattanooga.”

When in Rome

“As the northeast part of the state becomes increasingly saturated with distribution centers, we're seeing more manufacturing companies plant roots here,” says Temple.

In late October 2023, it was announced that Microsoft was set to build a $1 billion data center in Rome, creating more than 150 new jobs. That same week, it was made public that F&P Manufacturing would be moving forward with a $22 million expansion to its Rome facility as the result of partnerships with Tesla and Honda.

Toles, Temple & Wright was founded over 50 years ago by real estate visionaries C. Max Toles, Sara Wright, and Temple's father, Brooke. Temple acknowledges that the firm has much to be grateful for, including record-breaking sales, more than 30 residential developments, and dozens of agents, who are just a phone call away for clients exploring the region.

“We remain committed to developing relationships and developing communities. We're not just a business, but an invested neighbor and a community partner. We're honored to be able to walk alongside newcomers to help familiarize them with everything the area has to offer,” emphasizes Temple. Whether buyers and sellers are starting a new chapter or closing another,“Our close-knit family of Rome-based REALTORS is committed to using their expertise to help our clients write their story.”

