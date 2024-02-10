AIHST USA Expands Course Offerings With Four New In-Demand Medical Programs

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"The Healthcare Administration Program in Virginia"AIHST USA, a leading SCHEV-certified medical school renowned for its high-quality healthcare education, is proud to announce the launch of four exciting new courses: the Pharmacy Technician Course, the Echocardiography Course, the Medical Billing and Coding Program, and the Healthcare Administration Program. These additions expand AIHST USA's diverse portfolio, providing students with even greater access to in-demand career paths in the dynamic healthcare field.

AIHST USA's Pharmacy Technician Course can help to become a vital member of the pharmacy team, preparing medications, dispensing prescriptions, and ensuring patient safety. This comprehensive program equips students with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in this growing field.

Echocardiography course has been crafted to help students master the art of ultrasound imaging of the heart. This specialized course prepares students to perform and interpret echocardiograms, aiding in the diagnosis and management of cardiovascular diseases.

Medical Billing and Coding Program can help aspiring students gain expertise in the critical language of healthcare. This program teaches students how to accurately code medical diagnoses and procedures, ensuring proper reimbursement and efficient healthcare administration.

Healthcare Administration Program is designed to develop the leadership skills and business acumen needed to excel in healthcare management. This program equips students with the knowledge and tools to navigate the complexities of healthcare systems and lead effectively.

“At AIHST USA, we are dedicated to providing our students with the education and skills they need to succeed in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape,” stated Dr. MahabubEnam Hossain, President and Program Director of AIHST USA about being committed to excellence and being recognized for quality.“These new courses reflect our commitment to offering relevant, in-demand programs that prepare graduates for rewarding careers in high-growth healthcare sectors.” He added.

AIHST USA's SCHEV certification underscores its commitment to quality education. Their experienced instructors, cutting-edge curriculum, and hands-on learning environment ensure that students receive the best possible preparation for their chosen professions.

Whether you are seeking a new career path or looking to advance your existing skills, AIHST USA's new programs offer the perfect opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others. With their flexible scheduling options and career placement assistance, AIHST USA empowers students to achieve their goals and become valuable contributors to the healthcare workforce.

