An Enthralling And Unique Sonic Journey – Presenting The Brilliance Of Gifted Singer-Songwriter From Planet 3

(MENAFN- GetNews) From Planet 3 redefines Alternative melodies with his”Meltin' Ice Cream” and”Under the Bear Flag” albums, merging earthly inspirations and cosmic creativity

From Planet 3, an American singer-songwriter on a cosmic musical journey, introduces their unique sound to the world through two captivating albums –

“Meltin' Ice Cream” and“Under the Bear Flag .” This solo artist, whose musical roots dig deep into education and experiences, creates an auditory experience that transcends genres, offering a blend of Alternative, R&B, and Funk.

From Planet 3, the brainchild of an American solo artist, unveils a musical odyssey shaped by formal education and a rich tapestry of life experiences. With an expansive sound that spans Alternative, R&B, and Funk, From Planet 3 presents not just music but a sonic journey that transports listeners to realms both familiar and cosmic.

His debut album

“Meltin' Ice Cream” serves as a testament to From Planet 3's diverse influences and musical prowess. Conceived during the artist's MA Songwriting degree completion at the University of Limerick in Ireland, the album is a delightful amalgamation of earthy vibes and cosmic creativity. The tracks not only showcase the artist's profound understanding of music theory but also a knack for crafting messages that resonate with universal experiences.

The lead single,“Get out and Vote,” released on October 3rd, 2022, embodies the artist's gratitude for living in a democracy, urging listeners to exercise their voice and strengthen the democratic fabric. The album's title track,“Meltin' Ice Cream,” encapsulates life's fleeting opportunities, drawing parallels between savoring ice cream and seizing moments. With tracks like“On this Special Night” and“Weddings Are so Great!” the album narrates the journey from meeting someone special to celebrating the beauty of relationships.

The second album,“Under the Bear Flag,” released on March 3rd, 2023, marks a homecoming for From Planet 3, crafted upon settling back in the USA. This collection of tracks encapsulates the essence of life experiences and self-reflection, taking listeners on a sonic voyage through daily struggles and triumphs.

The artist's single“I Feel Rich,” released on March 3rd, 2023, invites listeners to recognize their self-worth beyond material possessions, emphasizing the importance of finding joy in the journey towards personal goals.“Ireland,” another standout track, serves as a musical memoir, capturing the artist's experiences studying songwriting in the enchanting landscapes of Ireland.

Check out the artist's music on all streaming platforms and follow the sonic journey on social media! From Planet 3 invites listeners to join the voyage through the cosmic soundscape.

ABOUT

In a world of musical exploration, From Planet 3 emerges as a cosmic troubadour, blending earthly influences with interstellar creativity. What makes From Planet 3's music unique is not only the distinct musical voice but also the perspective embedded in each composition. The artist's goal is clear – to ensure the audience has a good time, finds joy, and perhaps even gets on their feet to dance.

As the artist looks ahead, the plan is to continue sharing the gift of music through more live performances and livestreams. The next album is already on the horizon, promising an elevated musical experience and fresh offerings for fans.

